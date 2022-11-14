Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.
Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 190.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.
Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.38 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Trading of Sabra Health Care REIT
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
About Sabra Health Care REIT
As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.