ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource Stock Down 0.3 %

SCSC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $782.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.43. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $962.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 29.0% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.