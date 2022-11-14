SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

