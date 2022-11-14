SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after acquiring an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 912.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after acquiring an additional 154,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $626.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $564.69 and its 200 day moving average is $579.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $684.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

