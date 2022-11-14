SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 940.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 137,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of OXY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.