SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 940.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 123,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 137,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,097,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 5.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of OXY opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

