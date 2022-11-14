SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

ITW stock opened at $226.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

