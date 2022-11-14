SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 61 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $356.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.44 and its 200 day moving average is $341.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

