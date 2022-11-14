SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $42.46 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

