SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 24 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Zeno Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 82.2% during the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

EQIX stock opened at $660.60 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $853.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $582.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.47.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.