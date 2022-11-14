SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BUI opened at $21.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

