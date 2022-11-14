SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. KeyCorp began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $130.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.