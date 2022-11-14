SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $16.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 25,800 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $412,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,002.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

