SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

