Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Seagen worth $105,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 9.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 8.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $132.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.60.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.