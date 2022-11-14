Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $61.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

SHAK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 1.58. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Articles

