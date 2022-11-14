Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 474 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,094 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $81,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,020,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $75,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,476 shares of company stock worth $11,087,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

