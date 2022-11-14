Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after buying an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,087,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,375,000 after buying an additional 272,159 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $64.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

