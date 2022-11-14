Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.54 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $243.13 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.31. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

