Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 34,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $151.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

