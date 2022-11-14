Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

