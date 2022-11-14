Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,382 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PG&E by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 400.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 110,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 55,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.