Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 24 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 2.4 %

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,408.99 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,275.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,165.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

