Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.