Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,127.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.69) to GBX 3,200 ($36.85) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($32.93) to GBX 2,922 ($33.64) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Shell

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,037,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1,332.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 523,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 486,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 3.5 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $200.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

