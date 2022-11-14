Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

SBSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of SBSW opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after purchasing an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,441,000 after buying an additional 512,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

