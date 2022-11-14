Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

SWIR has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a tender rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Sierra Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of SWIR opened at $28.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

