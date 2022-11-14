Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $30.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 704,175 shares of company stock worth $16,305,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SIX opened at $23.60 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

