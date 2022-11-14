SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SKM opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.