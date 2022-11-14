Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Sohu.com Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $538.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Sohu.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

