SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.87.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $288.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average is $269.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,748 shares in the company, valued at $39,984,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

