Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Squarespace to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Squarespace from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Squarespace Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $48.89.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,890.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

