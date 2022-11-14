SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

SSE Trading Down 1.2 %

SSEZY opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. SSE has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

