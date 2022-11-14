State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 313.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,247.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 139.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

Macy’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.