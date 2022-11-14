Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.17.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Up 4.6 %

TSE:SJ opened at C$46.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.53. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$30.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.62.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.