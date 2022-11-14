Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,333,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $28,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Stock Performance

About Stellantis

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $14.87 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.