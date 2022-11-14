Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

