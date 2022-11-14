Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at CIBC

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAY.A stock opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.78.
About Stingray Group
See Also
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.