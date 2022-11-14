StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

