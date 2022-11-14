StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
