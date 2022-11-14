StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.