StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of TGA stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransGlobe Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.