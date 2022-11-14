StockNews.com Downgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 120,168 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

