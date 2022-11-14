StockNews.com Downgrades RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
RCM Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %
NASDAQ RCMT opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a market cap of $150.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
