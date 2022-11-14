StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

AAU opened at $0.26 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

