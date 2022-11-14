StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Stock Performance
PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.
Pretium Resources Company Profile
