StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVGGet Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.