StockNews.com Lowers AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Sell

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAON has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

AAON opened at $78.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 30.40%.

In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $28,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $275,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,951 shares of company stock worth $2,182,426. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AAON by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AAON by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

