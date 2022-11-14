StockNews.com Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,596,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $9,035,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,702,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.