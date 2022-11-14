StockNews.com Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

AY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,047.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

