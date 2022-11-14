StockNews.com Lowers aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

LIFE stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $71.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.31. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,970 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

