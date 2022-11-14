StockNews.com Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $144.72 and a one year high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.67.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Company Profile
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.
Featured Articles
