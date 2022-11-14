StockNews.com Lowers Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.28. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $144.72 and a one year high of $244.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,243,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.