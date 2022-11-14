StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCULGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.27 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $251.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 7,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,427,311.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 166,128 shares of company stock worth $750,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

