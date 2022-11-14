StockNews.com Lowers PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on PDF Solutions from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.37. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 60.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 73.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

