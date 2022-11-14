StockNews.com Lowers White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,323.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,344.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,273.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. White Mountains Insurance Group has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,420.46.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $46,821,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 585.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

